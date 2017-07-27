White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci talks with reporters and members of the media outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The White House is hosting a Regional Media Day with live radio broadcast from the White House Driveway and interviews with White House senior staff, Cabinet members and agency staffers.

New Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci clarified a tweeted he posted Wednesday night, and later deleted, about his leaked financial information.

"In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45," Scaramucci tweeted.

He told CNN that the message was not a threat against White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus , saying that he was not accusing Priebus of leaking and that "senior officials are working on this together."

"When I put out a tweet and I put Reince's name in a tweet, they all make the assumption that it's him because journalists know who the leakers are," Scaramucci told CNN. "So if Reince wants to explain he's not a leaker, let him do that. But let me tell you about myself. I'm a straight shooter and I'll go right to the heart of the matter."

Scaramucci added that he and President Donald Trump "have a very, very good idea of who the leakers are, who the senior leakers are in the White House."

Scaramucci also denied that the comment was a threat in a later tweet, "Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45."