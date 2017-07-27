the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Health Care, Transgender Military Ban and Ohio State Fair Accident
State Fair Ride Malfunction
abbey connerWhy Tourists Are Blacking Out in Mexico
Mexico, state of Quintana Roo, Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen (aerial view)
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseAnthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump Is Bringing the U.S. Back to 'Its Roots of Disruption'
White House Communications Team Reshuffled, With Sean Spicer Resignation And Anthony Scaramucci Appointed Director
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Scott Kowalchyk—CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images
Television

'From Crazy to Cruel.' Late-Night Hosts React to Transgender Military Ban

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:14 AM ET

Wednesday evening, late-night television hosts largely focused on President Trump's banning of transgender people from serving in the military over Twitter.

The Tonight Show had their correspondent and transgender comedian Patti Harrison address the news.

"Now, I don't necessarily want to serve in the military, but I want the right to serve," Harrison said. "It's like, I don't want to go to your baby shower, but I want the invite. But you know, I don't even think Trump knowns what transgender means. He probably thinks transgender people are those cars that turn into robots."

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon also mocked Trump's reasoning for the ban, citing "tremendous medical costs."

"If he cares so much about high medical costs, maybe he should pass a healthcare bill," Fallon said.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert said in his opening monologue that Trump "went from crazy to cruel."

Trever Noah of The Daily Show also commented on Trump ending his message by saying "thank you."

"Wow, no one takes away civil rights as politely as Donald Trump," Noah said.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you," Trump said over a series of tweets.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME