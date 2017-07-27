Wednesday evening, late-night television hosts largely focused on President Trump's banning of transgender people from serving in the military over Twitter.

The Tonight Show had their correspondent and transgender comedian Patti Harrison address the news.

"Now, I don't necessarily want to serve in the military, but I want the right to serve," Harrison said. "It's like, I don't want to go to your baby shower, but I want the invite. But you know, I don't even think Trump knowns what transgender means. He probably thinks transgender people are those cars that turn into robots."

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon also mocked Trump's reasoning for the ban, citing "tremendous medical costs."

"If he cares so much about high medical costs, maybe he should pass a healthcare bill," Fallon said.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert said in his opening monologue that Trump "went from crazy to cruel."

Trever Noah of The Daily Show also commented on Trump ending his message by saying "thank you."

"Wow, no one takes away civil rights as politely as Donald Trump," Noah said.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you," Trump said over a series of tweets.