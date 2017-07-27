Dude Nostalgia Done Right

Some days it seems that half the universe's population is made up of young men clinging to their childhood. But Brigsby Bear , Dave McCary's debut feature, puts an unexpected and touching spin on guy nostalgia. Saturday Night Live 's Kyle Mooney stars as James, a drifty, sincere naïf who discovers, in his mid-20s, that the survivalist loonies who raised him in seclusion (Mark Hamill and Jane Adams) aren't his real parents. Worse yet, he learns that the space-adventure TV series he's been obsessed with since childhood--with a Teddy Ruxpin--style hero named Brigsby Bear--isn't even a real show but a hoax created by his captor dad.

Written by Mooney and Kevin Costello, Brigsby Bear is a sweet-natured picture with an undercurrent of prickly energy. As James, Mooney is wide-eyed enough without ever being too precious, and his performance keeps the movie grounded. James's disillusionment, instead of making him a victim, pushes him to create something of his own. That's just the first step toward becoming a grownup. But there's no getting anywhere unless you take it.