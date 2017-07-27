Milestones

DIED
• John Heard, Emmy-nominated actor known for his memorable roles in Home Alone and The Sopranos, at 71.
• John Kundla, Basketball Hall of Famer and Minneapolis Lakers coach who led the team to five NBA championships, at 101.
• Barbara Sinatra, philanthropist and former model who was married to singer Frank Sinatra for 22 years, at 90.
• Stubbs the cat, honorary feline mayor of the tiny town of Talkeetna, Ala., at 20.
WON
The Tour de France, by Chris Froome, for the fourth time. The Kenyan-born British rider finished just 54 seconds ahead of Colombia’s Rigoberto Urán overall.
BOUGHT
A small white bag containing particles of moon dust, by a mystery buyer, for $1.8 million at a Sotheby’s auction.
SOLD
Luxury British shoe company Jimmy Choo, to U.S. fashion brand Michael Kors, for roughly $1.2 billion.
This appears in the August 07, 2017 issue of TIME.