The new Black Panther trailer got a standing ovation. Lupita Nyong’o stood out as a spy dispensing justice to a Kendrick Lamar soundtrack.

Of watching Star Wars for the first time, actor Will Smith said: “There was nothing that I had experienced in my life that matched that point of ecstasy. I had sex a few years later. It was close, but no Star Wars.”

Not to be outdone by her male co-stars taking shots at the Kingsman: The Golden Circle panel, Halle Berry chugged an entire glass of whiskey.

Harrison Ford, responding to a fan who asked at the Blade Runner 2049 panel whether the actor plans to reboot every franchise he’s ever starred in. Ford resurrected Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, stars in this fall’s Blade Runner sequel and will reprise his role as Indiana Jones.

Director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth presented a delightfully deranged take on the God of Thunder in new, unexpectedly psychedelic Thor: Ragnarok footage.

Onscreen Alfie Allen has menaced direwolves (Game of Thrones) and killed a puppy (John Wick). But the actor proved himself a gentle soul when he brought his dog Abby onstage.

A preview of the new Stranger Things season doubles down on nostalgia with a Reagan-Bush ’84 campaign sign and a soundtrack featuring the Vincent Price introduction to Michael Jackon’s “Thriller.”

Comic-Con began as a small comic-book convention. Now it attracts legendary directors like Steven Spielberg, who came to promote his film Ready Player One.

Cult favorites Psych, DuckTales and Rocko’s Modern Life are all getting revivals.

Wonder Woman took a victory lap. Star Gal Gadot featured heavily in the new Justice League trailer and shared an emotional moment with a young female fan dressed as the superhero.

