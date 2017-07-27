DepressionNew Hope for Depression
Hope-From-A-Strange-Source-01
europeLiberal Democracy Is Eroding Right In Europe's Backyard
Statement of President Andrzej Duda
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HealthcareAs Congress Fights, Thousands Camp Out for Free Health Care
A volunteer checks a patient's vision at the Remote Area Medical (RAM), mobile clinic on July 21, 2017 in Wise, Va.
tyler-the-creator
Music

Tyler, the Creator Opens Up

Jamieson Cox
6:47 AM ET

Tyler, the Creator's career has been defined by immaturity. The Odd Future ringleader's many talents--his ear for production, his gravel-studded growl, his cross-disciplinary aesthetic--have often been overshadowed by his penchant for lurid imagery and homophobic slurs. He's not a malicious figure but a whip-smart provocateur, one who's leaned on shock value and a network of devoted fans to become one of hip-hop's most prominent polymaths. And while peers like Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and Syd have released assured solo albums in recent years, Tyler has stagnated in the studio. His music was marred by stale transgressiveness and a lack of discipline.

Flower Boy, his fourth studio album, is a welcome surprise: a focused, sentimental statement of purpose. Vulnerability has always been a fundamental part of Tyler's music, but it's typically been couched in anger and disillusionment. On Flower Boy, he sings and raps about his anxiety and fear with disarming sincerity. He leans into the melodic instincts and jazzy textures that have characterized his best work. And the album relies on a rich, distinctly Californian palette: reds, pinks, sprays of seafoam.

Tyler's newfound restraint is remarkable, but it's overshadowed by the fact that many of Flower Boy's tracks acknowledge his attraction to men. He plays the hopeless romantic on the goopy "See You Again" and brags about "kissing white boys since 2004" on "I Ain't Got Time!" On the astounding "Garden Shed," he steps out of the closet with an extended verse that's confessional, nervous and hopeful all at once.

Skeptics have tried to equate Tyler's writing on Flower Boy with the litany of alter egos and characters that peppered his earlier LPs, but his struggle with isolation and self-acceptance feels deeply realized. The album makes plain what many of Tyler's ardent defenders have been saying for years: the bomb-throwing, slur-wielding agent of chaos is really just a lonely kid who knows how to deflect. Transparency suits him.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME