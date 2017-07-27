World
Search
Sign In
Middle EastMuslim Leaders Tell the Faithful to Return to Jerusalem Shrine
Israel's restrictions on Al Aqsa
CrimeFBI Arrests Suspect in Woman's Death Aboard Alaska Cruise Ship
USA
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesJustin Bieber Accidentally Hit a Photographer With His Pickup Truck
British Summer Time - Justin Bieber
TOPSHOT-SYRIA-CONFLICT-RAQA
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), walks on a damaged street in western Raqa on July 12, 2017, during an offensive to retake the city from ISIS. Bulent Kilic—AFP/Getty Images
Syria

US-Backed Syrian Fighters Have Taken Almost Half of Raqqa from ISIS

Associated Press
5:11 AM ET

(BEIRUT) — A spokeswoman for a U.S.-backed Syrian opposition force and a monitoring group say opponents of the Islamic State group have captured nearly half of the extremists' de facto capital of Raqqa.

Nisreen Abdullah of the Women's Protection Units, or YPJ, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the push into the northern Syrian city has slowed down because of massive amounts of explosives laid by IS fighters.

She said fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a coalition that includes the YPJ, now controls 45% of Raqqa.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says SDF fighters control half the city.

The SDF began an offensive to capture Raqqa on June 6, under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S-led coalition and have since captured 11 neighborhoods according to Abdullah.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME