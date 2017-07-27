Justin Bieber accidentally hit a photographer with his pickup truck outside a Beverly Hills church Wednesday night, causing noncritical injuries.
The 23-year-old Canadian pop star remained at the scene as police and paramedics arrived, the Los Angeles Times reports. Bieber had reportedly been attending a service at the church where the incident occurred.
According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Bieber was not cited by the police and later left in a friend's vehicle. The 57-year-old photographer was taken to hospital, police said.
Bieber this week cancelled a worldwide tour set to feature performances in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia "due to unforeseen circumstances."