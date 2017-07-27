CrimeFBI Arrests Suspect in Woman's Death Aboard Alaska Cruise Ship
USA
ChinaChina's Greening of the Vast Kubuqi Desert is a Model for Land Restoration Projects Everywhere
Sounding Sand Desert In Inner Mongolia
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
United KingdomBoris Johnson Pledges a Bigger Role for the U.K. in Asia Following Brexit
AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN-DIPLOMACY
British Summer Time - Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber performs at Hyde Park on July 2, 2017 in London, England. Brian Rasic—WireImage/Getty Images
celebrities

Justin Bieber Accidentally Hit a Photographer With His Pickup Truck

Ryan Kilpatrick
4:13 AM ET

Justin Bieber accidentally hit a photographer with his pickup truck outside a Beverly Hills church Wednesday night, causing noncritical injuries.

The 23-year-old Canadian pop star remained at the scene as police and paramedics arrived, the Los Angeles Times reports. Bieber had reportedly been attending a service at the church where the incident occurred.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Bieber was not cited by the police and later left in a friend's vehicle. The 57-year-old photographer was taken to hospital, police said.

Bieber this week cancelled a worldwide tour set to feature performances in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia "due to unforeseen circumstances."

[L.A. Times]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME