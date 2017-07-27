Politics
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump Nominates Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback as Religious Freedom Ambassador
The Republican National Convention (RNC) in Tampa, Florida
AlaskaFBI Investigating Domestic Dispute That Led to Death Aboard an Alaska-Bound Cruise Ship
The Bermudan cruise ship Emerald Princes
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionOscar Winner Mahershala Ali Confirmed to Star in True Detective Season 3
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Senators Debate Health Care Bill On Capitol Hill
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to his office on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Senate

Bipartisan Group of Governors Blast Republican-Led 'Skinny Repeal' of Obamacare

Aric Jenkins
Jul 26, 2017

A bipartisan group of 10 governors have penned a letter to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) — the majority and minority leaders of the Senate, respectively — blasting the Republican-led "skinny repeal" of Obamacare.

The letter argues that the American Health Care Act as it stands "still threatens coverage for millions of hardworking, middle class Americans," and urges McConnell and Schumer to unite their parties and follow Sen. John McCain's advice that he delivered Tuesday in his return to Senate to "return to regular order." A so-called "skinny repeal" would get rid of just a few aspects of Obamacare, including the individual mandate and certain taxes.

Democratic governors who signed the letter included Colorado's John Hickenlooper, Montana's Steve Bullock, Pennsylvania's Tom Wolf, Louisiana's John Bel Edwards and Virginia's Terry McAuliffe,

Republican governors included Nevada's Brian Sandoval, Maryland's Larry Hogan, Massachusetts' Charlie Baker, Ohio's John Kasich and Vermont's Phil Scott.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME