U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionOscar Winner Mahershala Ali Confirmed to Star in True Detective Season 3
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
public healthSome Doctors Now Say to Stop Antibiotics When You Feel Better
Prescription pill standing upright on blue counter TIME health
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
nebraskaOmaha Police Officers Face Assault Charges After Death of Man Hit With a Stun Gun
Stun Gun Death
The Bermudan cruise ship Emerald Princes
The Bermudan cruise ship Emerald Princess anchors in Helsingborg harbor, southern Sweden on July 4, 2009 AFP—AFP/Getty Images
Alaska

FBI Investigating Domestic Dispute That Led to Death Aboard an Alaska-Bound Cruise Ship

Aric Jenkins
Jul 26, 2017

The FBI is investigating a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship that led to the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman, the agency said Wednesday.

The woman died Tuesday night on the Emerald Princess, which at the time was sailing in U.S. waters off the coast of Alaska, Princess Cruises said, according to CBS News. The ship was carrying roughly 3,400 passenger and 1,100 crew members on a weeklong trip that had departed from Seattle on Sunday.

"Since the incident, our fleet security team has been coordinating with the FBI and other local authorities," Princess Cruises said in a statement to KTVA Alaska.

The victim's identity as well as potential suspects were not immediately available. FBI spokeswoman Staci Feger-Pellessier said that arrests had yet to be made, but that a evidence response team had been sent to Alaska's capital city of Juneau, according to the station.

The woman's death prompted the diversion of the cruise liner to Juneau, where it arrived almost five hours ahead of schedule on Wednesday, Princess Cruises employee Kirby Day told KTVA. Tours of the city had been scheduled for passengers, but the ship's captain announced around 3 p.m. that they had to be cancelled and that passengers must remain inside for the time being, Day said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME