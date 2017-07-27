Politics
The Republican National Convention (RNC) in Tampa, Florida
Sam Brownback, governor of Kansas, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview inside the Bloomberg Link during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida on Aug. 28, 2012.  David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Nominates Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback as Religious Freedom Ambassador

Associated Press
Jul 26, 2017

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump will nominate Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to serve as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

If confirmed by the Senate, he'll run the State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom.

Brownback is a former U.S. senator and representative. The White House says he worked on the issue of religious freedom while in Washington.

Officials in Kansas expect Brownback to step down when he's confirmed, but his office would not immediately discuss future plans Wednesday evening.

