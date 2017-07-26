Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionOscar Winner Mahershala Ali Confirmed to Star in True Detective Season 3
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
public healthSome Doctors Now Say to Stop Antibiotics When You Feel Better
Prescription pill standing upright on blue counter TIME health
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
nebraskaOmaha Police Officers Face Assault Charges After Death of Man Hit With a Stun Gun
Stun Gun Death
Congress

'Snatch a Knot in Their Ass': GOP Congressman Defends President Trump's Criticism of Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Aric Jenkins
6:16 PM ET

Georgia Republican Congressman Buddy Carter defended President Donald Trump's criticism of Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski Wednesday, saying the President's tweet condemning her over her opposition to the GOP's efforts to repeal Obamacare was justified and that someone needs go to the Senate and "snatch a knot in their ass."

Speaking with MSNBC journalist Ali Velshi, Carter said it was "perfectly fair" for Trump to lambaste the Republican senator after she voted against a procedural motion to open up a debate on the GOP's legislative effort to repeal and replace Obamacare on Tuesday.

"Let me tell you, somebody needs to go over there to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass," Carter said. "I’m telling you, it has gotten to the point where how can you say I voted for this last year, but I’m not going to vote for it this year.”

While the Republican health care bill was passed in the House in May, it has been struck down numerous times in the Senate, including another repeal plan without a replacement that failed on Wednesday. Carter aired his grievances with his Republican colleagues in the Senate, saying it was "extremely frustrating for those of us who have put so much into this effort."

"I serve on the [Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health]. We met for 27 and a half hours to come up with the American Health Care Act," Carter added. "The American Health Care Act is a good bill. It needs to be voted on. It needs to pass."

Murkowski was one of only two Republican senators, along with Susan Collins of Maine, to vote against Tuesday's motion to proceed with debate. Trump noticed and publicly called out the Alaska lawmaker in a tweet the following morning.

"Senator @ lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!" the President wrote.

Murkowski responded later Wednesday, saying that "every day shouldn't be about winning elections."

"How about just doing a little bit of governing around here," she added. "That's what I'm here for."

Carter is not the only Republican congressman to criticize female Republican senators in recent days. On Monday, Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas) said “some female senators from the Northeast” — seemingly singling out Collins — were responsible for the Senate's failure to pass the health care bill, according to the Associated Press.

And the expression "snatch a knot," for what it's worth, means "to hit someone, usually used in a threat of punishment or retribution," according to Urban Dictionary's top definition. Google searches for the term spiked Wednesday following its usage by Carter.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME