Rihanna Hanging Out with French First Lady Brigitte Macron in Paris Is the Alliance Of Your Dreams

Because we're living in 2017, a wild time when wishing for a bromance between Frank Ocean and Brad Pitt actually led to Pitt appearing during one of Ocean's recent festival sets , let's make a case for the next unlikely but undeniably compelling celebrity friendship: Queen of the Internet and singer/actor Rihanna and French First Lady Brigitte Macron .

The duo met on Wednesday at the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the French President, where they discussed Ri's global initiative for education , something that has also connected the Wild Thoughts singer to other politicians like Canadian Prime minister and internationally acknowledged heartthrob Justin Trudeau .

She also shared a laugh with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Rihanna's Instagram story just now, meeting Macron and Brigitte. pic.twitter.com/SV14WLjyOY - Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) July 26, 2017

Besides a commitment for education, Rihanna and Madame Macron also share an innate sense of fashion savvy. Surely fans and supporters would welcome more seeing more of this dynamic duo hanging out together in PaRih.