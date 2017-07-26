Press Room
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump Announces $10 Billion Foxconn Factory in Wisconsin That Will Create 3,000 Jobs
Donald Trump
BizarreA Sculpture Is Returning to the Church After Spending Years as a Woman's Shrine
Religious Statue Returned
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
LGBTWhy the Transgender Troop Ban May Backfire Politically
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
TIME-Year-in-Space
A Year In Space

TIME and PBS Documentary A Year in Space Nominated for Emmy Award

TIME Staff
4:35 PM ET

This is a company-wide memo from Time Inc CEO Rich Battista and Chief Content Officer Alan Murray.

We are pleased to announce that the TIME and PBS special A Year in Space has been nominated for a 2017 News & Documentary Emmy in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category—our company's first Emmy nomination in a traditional TV category. This one-hour first installment of a two-part series aired in March 2016 on PBS and is adapted from TIME’s original digital video series about astronaut Scott Kelly, whose 12-month stay on the International Space Station tested human limits for space travel and laid the groundwork for a manned mission to Mars.

Congratulations to Time Inc.’s Ian Orefice, Kira Pollack, Jonathan Woods and Jeffrey Kluger for their outstanding work on A Year in Space. We’d also like to recognize TIME Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs and TIME Digital Editor Edward Felsenthal for their leadership and support of this project. Congratulations also to Mike Beck, Jon Halperin, Shaul Schwarz, Mark Mannucci and Bill Margol, who are nominated for this Emmy, as well.

Read more: The Best Photographs From Scott Kelly's Year In Space

The series’ second installment, Beyond a Year in Space, will air this fall on PBS. The original yearlong, 12-episode digital series of A Year in Space launched in 2015 on Time.com.

Other nominees in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category this year are: HBO Documentary Films’ Ebola: The Doctor’s Story; Netflix’s Into the Inferno; Netflix's My Beautiful Broken Brain and PBS’s NOVA: Great Human Odyssey.

The 38th annual New & Documentary Emmy Awards will be announced on October 5 in New York. See a full list of nominees, which were announced yesterday, here.

Congratulations to everyone who contributed to A Year in Space, and best of luck in October.

Rich & Alan

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME