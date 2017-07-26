The taste of a Coke Zero drinks that have long distinguished the zero-calorie soda from its classic full-sugar and diet counterparts will soon be done for good.
The massive soda company announced Wednesday that it will start selling Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in August, and the new drink option will feature an updated look and a brand new taste.
Coke will roll out the new fizzy drink with a different look in both can and bottle form and the tagline "new improved taste."
"We’ve made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste," the company said in a release.
Will it be an improvement? Because you can always count on the internet to cast judgment before a taste, social media users had some thoughts — both positive and negative.
Some soda drinkers mourned the death Coke Zero.
The Young Pope from The Young Pope who's a strict Coke Zero man, was invoked.
Others thought a new recipe sounded fine.