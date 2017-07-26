Newsfeed
Donald Trump
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Madonna and Child between St John Baptist and St Pantaleon, lunette above Crema Cathedral portal, Lombardy, Italy, 13th-14th century
Madonna and Child between St John the Baptist and St Pantaleon, the lunette above Crema Cathedral portal, Lombardy. Italy, 13th-14th century.  DEA / W. BUSS—De Agostini/Getty Images
Bizarre

A Sculpture Is Returning to the Church After Spending Years as a Woman's Shrine

Associated Press
5:15 PM ET

(PHILADELPHIA) — A nearly life-sized statue missing from an Italian church is returning home after spending decades in a Philadelphia home as a woman's personal shrine.

Ed Nader told WHYY-TV he was visiting Montauro, Italy, the birthplace of his great-grandmother, when he mentioned the statue depicting St. Pantaleon, considered the patron saint of physicians, tied to a tree that she had kept in a closet.

The town mayor — coincidentally also named Pantaleon — became excited, Nader said, and told them through an interpreter that it belonged to the church, where its place had been sitting empty for years. Nader agreed to return it and paid to have it sent back in time for the saint's feast day on Thursday.

The statue had been in the U.S. since 1946 when a group of Montauro parishioners brought it to Boston for a feast day parade, Nader said. For some reason, they left it with his great-grandmother in Philadelphia and never returned to retrieve it.

She kept it a walk-in closet on the third story of her rowhome and lit candles at its base.

"As kids, every time we went to the third floor to go to the bathroom, we'd run past that room," Nader said. "We were so frightened of that statue. My mother, me, my aunt, her children, my children."

When Nader's great-grandmother died, the statue moved with him to Exton, where his wife kept it hidden under a sheet in the den.

"He's not something you want to look at every day," she said. "If he had more of a majestic pose, maybe I would keep him in the living room."

The Naders said they planned to be in Montauro for the feast day celebration.

