celebrities

Angelina Jolie Discusses How Her Kids Are Healing After Divorce From Brad Pitt

Cady Lang
2:39 PM ET

While Angelina Jolie might be best known for her work as an Oscar-winning actor-turned producer/director, UN Goodwill Ambassador, and former half of ultimate Hollywood power couple Brangelina, it's clear that Jolie's priorities lie with her role as a mother to her six children.

In an interview with Vanity Fair that focuses on Jolie's life in the year since she filed for from divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, citing "the health of the family," the actor revealed that even when "things became 'difficult,'" her children have "been very brave."

When asked when they were brave, Jolie noted laconically that it was "in times they needed to be.” She later stated that the family was still recovering from the split.

“We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing," she said. "They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some . . . from life, from things in life.”

The divorce came after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship for Jolie and Pitt; Jolie also disclosed in the interview that she's suffered from hypertension and Bell's Palsy in the past year.

Follow TIME