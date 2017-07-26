U.S.
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie Speaks At Annual lecture of the Sergio Vieira De Mello Foundation
Donald Trump Delivers Remarks Aboard The USS Gerald R. Ford
Widespread cholera outbreak continues in Yemen
Drunken Clown Machete
This Tuesday, July 25, 2017 patrol car dashboard camera image released by the Maine State Police shows a man strolling down a street in Hollis, Maine, who police said was wearing a clown mask with a machete taped to his amputated arm. Maine State Police—AP
Maine

Machete-Wielding One-Armed Man in Clown Mask Gets Arrested in Maine

Associated Press
1:38 PM ET

(HOLLIS, Maine) — A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road in Maine wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested.

Maine State Police told WCSH-TV that 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.

A phone number for Berry couldn't be found Wednesday, and it wasn't known if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
