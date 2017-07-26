Newsfeed
Kate Winslet And Leonardo DiCaprio In 'Titanic'
Archive Photos—Getty Images
entertainment

Never Let Go Because James Cameron Is Revisiting Titanic With a Documentary

Cady Lang
2:09 PM ET

It's been nearly two decades since we were first introduced to the tragic love saga of Jack and Rose in Titanic, but that doesn't mean that fans or James Cameron are ready to let go of the film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Titanic director will be revisiting the iconic film with a one-hour documentary special for National Geographic where he will "reassess" whether or not he "got it right," a moot point for fans that still believe there was plenty of room for Jack to join Rose on that door.

"When I wrote the film, and when I set out to direct it, I wanted every detail to be as accurate as I could make it, and every harrowing moment of the ship's final hours accounted for," Cameron said in a statement. "I was creating a living history; I had to get it right out of respect for the many who died and for their legacy. But did I really get it right?"

In addition to examining the production and historical accuracy of the film, the project will also delve into Cameron's personal journey while making the film. He's not the only one who can't let go of TitanicLeonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are currently auctioning off a dinner with themselves for charity.

