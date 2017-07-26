Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesReview: Full of Feral Grace, Atomic Blonde Kicks You Where It Hurts
atomic-blonde-3
LGBTGay Rights Groups Condemn President Trump's Move on Transgender Troops
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpHere's Everything President Trump Has Said About the LGBT Community
Donald Trump Campaigns In Colorado Ahead Of Presidential Election
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Makes Jobs Announcement

Mahita Gajanan
12:05 PM ET

President Donald Trump will make a jobs announcement on Wednesday afternoon, according to the White House schedule.

Administration officials did not detail exactly what Trump is planning to discuss. But Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said Trump plans to make a jobs announcement for the state of Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports.

Walker's statement came amid speculation that electronics company Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, has plans to build a plant in Wisconsin. According to the AP, the invitation to the Trump announcement says that Foxconn will build an LCD screen factory in the state.

Trump's appearance also comes after he made a surprise announcement Wednesday morning banning transgender Americans from serving in the military.

Watch Trump's announcement, which begins at 5 p.m. ET, live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME