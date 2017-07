NEWPORT NEWS, VA - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the U.S. Navy and shipyard workers on board the USS Gerald R. Ford CVN 78 that is being built at Newport News shipbuilding, on March 2, 2017 in Newport News, Virginia. The USS Ford is powered by two Nuclear reactors and is 1, 092 feet long with a 134 foot beam and can carry over 75 aircraft. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon seems to have been unaware that President Donald Trump has decided to bar transgender people from the military.

A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, refused to answer questions about what Trump's tweeted announcement means for the current policy, including whether transgender people already serving in the military will be kicked out.

"Call the White House," he said.

The White House press office did not immediately respond to request for comment.