A couple whose relationship went viral after it was revealed they had spent almost three years texting each other on Tinder , finally met in real life.

Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec, who are both students at Kent State University, swiped right on Tinder way back in September 2014, but despite their connection—and their proximity—they never bothered to meet in real life. Instead they engaged in a years-long game of texting each other increasingly creative excuses for not meeting up. They were “in the shower” for two months or apologizing for “a really busy week” months after the fact. The two clearly had a similar sense of humor, but despite that common ground, they never got around to meeting in real life. Avsec eventually tweeted about their star-crossed swiping, and their story went viral.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX - Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Despite the attention, and the promise of a free trip to Maui from Tinder , the almost- couple still didn’t meet in real life, until Wednesday morning, when Good Morning America stepped in.

How unreal is this moment - talking online for 3 YEARS and meeting for the first time EVER right here in Times Square ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/Vu7ppfBpSs - Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2017

On the set of the ABC series, Arendas and Avsec finally met and, well, it was a bit awkward as would be expected from such a high pressure first date . As one would expect from a couple that texted for nearly three years, they aren’t quite ready to give up yet: “We waited three years to send each other 10 messages so I think we need more than 30 minutes to be able to answer that question effectively,” said Arendas, when asked about the state of their relationship. “But I dunno, I guess we’ll see in the next few weeks.”

Added Avsec, “I’m a really good judge of character so I can at least tell if I’m not going to enjoy being around someone, and I haven’t gotten any of that vibe yet so, so far so good.”