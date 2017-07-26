Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Military'Trump Has Never Been a Friend.' GLAAD Slams Transgender Military Ban
President Trump Departs White House For West Virginia
SoftwareAdobe Flash Will Be Dead in 3 Years, and It's About Time
Adobe Systems Experiments With Wind Power
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionMichael Phelps Has Strong Words for the 'Haters' Upset He Didn't Spend Pool Time With a Shark
National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day
King Cobras Smuggling Arrest
This undated photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a king cobra hidden in a potato chip can that was found in the mail in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say Customs and Border Protection officers found three live king cobra snakes while inspecting a package that was mailed from Hong Kong in March, 2017. Rodrigo Franco was charged Tuesday, July 25, 2017, with illegally importing merchandise. U.S. Fish and Wildlife —AP
animals

Man Arrested for Smuggling Live Snakes in Potato Chip Cans Is Most Ill-Advised Trick Ever

Michael Balsamo / AP
10:54 AM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges Tuesday after customs officers intercepted a shipment with three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip canisters that were being mailed to his California home, U.S. prosecutors said.

Rodrigo Franco, 34, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles on a charge of illegally importing merchandise. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The three king cobra snakes — each about two feet (just over half a meter) long — were found in March when Customs and Border Protection officers inspected a package that was mailed from Hong Kong, prosecutors said. There were also three albino Chinese soft-shelled turtles in the package, authorities said.

Federal agents removed the cobras but delivered the turtles to Franco's home in Monterey Park.

The agents later served a search warrant there and found tanks with a live baby Morelet's crocodile, alligator snapping turtles, a common snapping turtle, and five diamond back terrapins. Prosecutors say all of the reptiles are protected under U.S. law.

Franco admitted to an agent from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that he had previously received 20 king cobras in two other shipments, but he said they all died in transit, according to court documents.

Federal agents also searched Franco's phone and found that he exchanged messages with an individual in Asia about shipping turtles and snakes between Hong Kong and the U.S., prosecutors said. Franco said in those messages that he had previously received live cobras and planned to give five of the snakes to a relative of the contact in Virginia, court papers said.

If convicted, Franco faces up to 20 years in prison.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME