Here's How Celebrities Are Responding to President Trump Barring Transgender People From the Military

President Donald Trump's announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning that the U.S. government "will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military" has sparked outrage online. Some of the most followed vocal dissenters on the Internet were celebrities who took to their social media accounts to sound off on Trump's ban on trans Americans serving in the army; while some, like Janet Mock , pointed out the sacrifices that transgender service members have made for the country, others like Seth Rogen called on the Trump family to remember the promises that they had made to the LGBTQ community in the past .

See how celebrities reacted to Trump's transgender military ban below.

Janet Mock brought up the integral role trans individuals have played in the U.S.'s past and present.

There are many ways to serve our communities/countries. Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump - Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

George Takei warned Trump that the measure disrespected the wrong community.

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. - George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

While Dustin Lance Black pointed out that "don't ask, don't tell" wasn't repealed all that long ago.

I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP - Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017

Questlove was not here for Trump's transgender military ban.

Waking up to this.... #ShitIDontLike #HeGottaGo 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫 A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Mia Farrow made a case for challenging Trump's ban.

no. My God. This must be challenged. https://t.co/H9DBE4cmK7 - Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2017

While Uzo Aduba reaffirmed the equality of all Americans, regardless of their gender identity.

Seth Rogen had a message for Ivanka Trump.

I'm starting to think they don't know what these letters actually stand for. https://t.co/ieznVV5Gio - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2017

As did James Corden.

Hey Ivanka, James here. Hope all is good, quick question, can you... Erm... Call your dad and have a talk. X https://t.co/yiiL89J3Ap - James Corden (@JKCorden) July 26, 2017

Zoe Kazan expressed her gratitude for the current LBGTQ individuals serving in the armed forces.