Politics
Search
Sign In
MilitaryHow Many Transgender People Serve in the Military?
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
National SecurityPentagon on Transgender Military Service Ban: 'Call the White House'
Donald Trump Delivers Remarks Aboard The USS Gerald R. Ford
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralWatching This Tinder Couple Meet After Three Years of Texting Is as High-Pressure As You'd Expect
The Tinder Inc. application icon is displayed on a smartphone in New Delhi, India, on July 29, 2016.
White House

President Trump Promised to 'Fight' for 'LGBT Community.' He Just Banned Transgender Americans From the Military

Alana Abramson
10:11 AM ET

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the U.S. government will not allow transgender individuals to serve in the military "in any capacity," reversing a 2016 decision made under President Obama. But the decision contradicts a promise Trump made during his campaign to support the LGBT community.

"I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedom and beliefs," Trump wrote in June 14, 2016 tweet.

The message came just weeks before then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that transgender people could openly serve in the armed forces. The Pentagon recently announced a six-month delay on that rule change.

Trump's tweet also came two days after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, where 49 people were killed at a nightclub serving predominantly LGBTQ patrons.

Trump's 2016 tweet immediately began re-circulating on Twitter after he announced the new transgender ban.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME