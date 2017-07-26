Watch Usher and James Corden Set a New Standard for Buddy Comedies on Carpool Karaoke

Usher is the latest famous person to ride shotgun alongside James Corden on Carpool Karaoke , and the result is basically a buddy comedy.

Cruising through Los Angeles during the popular Late Late Show segment , the singer and the host have quite the ride. They sing Usher hits like "OMG," "Let It Burn" and "Caught Up," and that's just the musical portion.

As you watch, behold Usher's stealth gift for coaching men on how to be slick. Between songs, the singer schools Corden in the art of the swaggy club entrance. (Apparently, the trick is to move like a cartoon cat through water.) Sadly, Corden says they won't be clubbing it together.

They also make time to pull off random acts of kindness like thoroughly cleaning Usher's Hollywood star, and even appearing to help someone with car trouble.

These two make a good team. Watch above.