Late Show host Stephen Colbert thinks that the Boy Scouts need an updated oath following President Donald Trump's speech earlier this week at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree.

Trump, who broke with nearly 80 years of tradition when he used the event to deliver a politically charged speech, was the target of Colbert's scrutiny Tuesday evening. “It’s no surprise that he went to the Boy Scouts,” Colbert said. “With all the scandals, he needs someone who’s good at putting out fires.”

Colbert went on to say that Boy Scouts are known “for their love of civic engagement." “They have a deep, abiding, non-cynical, non-ironic belief in our democracy," he said.

“And Donald Trump took the opportunity to drop a deuce in that punchbowl,” the Late Show host added.

The Boy Scouts of America denounced Trump's Monday night speech, saying it is a nonpartisan organization. "The Boy Scouts of America is wholly non-partisan and does not promote any one position, product, service, political candidate or philosophy," the group said in a statement released Tuesday. "The invitation for the sitting U.S. President to visit the National Jamboree is a long-standing tradition and is in no way an endorsement of any political party or specific policies.

Colbert then debuted a new oath he created for the Boy Scouts in light of Trump's speech.

“On my honor, I will do my best to make a tremendous amount of money, and by a sex yacht like the old guy the president knows, to keep myself physically strong with golf and steak, and refer all questions to outside counsel. Merry Christmas.”

You can watch more from last night's show in the clip above.