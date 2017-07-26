U.S.
Funeral Held For Second Police Officer Killed In Brooklyn
Pei Xia Chen, widow of New York Police Officer Wenjian Liu, during his funeral on Jan. 4, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  Kevin Mazur—Getty Images
New York

Widow of Slain NYPD Officer Gives Birth to Their Baby Three Years After His Death

Alexia Fernandez / People
2:10 AM ET

The widow of an NYPD officer gave birth to a baby girl conceived nearly three years after his death — using sperm preserved from her husband.

Pei Xia Chen welcomed Angelina on Tuesday. The baby’s father, Officer Wenjian Liu, 32, was shot and killed on Dec. 20, 2014 along with Officer Rafael Ramos, 40, as they sat in a patrol car.

On the night of the shooting, Chen asked for her husband’s semen to be frozen, according to the New York Daily News. The couple was married for three months before his death.

Liu’s mother told the Daily News that Angelina was “like an angel, like my son is an angel. I’m just so happy.”

According to police, Chen had a dream the night of her husband’s death in which he handed her baby girl.

“I told my friend, ‘It’s going to be a girl,'” she said. “My friend said, ‘No, you haven’t even checked the sonograms.’ But I was right.”

Chen attempted to get pregnant, but didn’t tell her in-laws that she was pregnant, the Daily News reported.

Funeral for New York City Police Officer Officer Wenjian Liu
Widow Pei Xia Chen holds a photo of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu as his casket departs his funeral in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Jan. 4, 2015.Peter Foley—EPA
Funeral for New York City Police Officer Officer Wenjian Liu
Policeman stands next to an image of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu during his funeral in the Brooklyn borough of New York
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in the Brooklyn borough of New York
Funeral Held For Second Police Officer Killed In Brooklyn
Law enforcement officers salute Officer Wenjian Liu, as his hearse drives down 65th street in Brooklyn, New York. Jan. 4, 2015Photograph by An Rong Xu
Locals look on as Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the funeral of New York Police Department Officer Wenjian Liu at Aievoli Funeral Home on Jan. 4, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Limo for family members is seen following the funeral of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu's in the Brooklyn borough of New York
Police officers from across the country gather for the funeral of New York Police Department Officer Wenjian Liu at Aievoli Funeral Home on Jan. 4, 2015, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in the Brooklyn borough of New York
NYPD Officers Shot
A spectator looks out onto officers during the funeral of New York Police Department Officer Wenjian Liu at Aievoli Funeral Home on Jan. 4, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
The hearse carrying NYPD officer Wenjian Liu makes its way under a US flag en route to the cemetery in the Brooklyn borough of New York
Police officers wipe their tears during the funeral of New York Police Department Officer Wenjian Liu at Aievoli Funeral Home Jan. 4, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Funeral Held For Second Police Officer Killed In Brooklyn
Widow Pei Xia Chen holds a photo of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu as his casket departs his funer
“She kept trying, but she was worried about them worrying about her,” Susan Zhuang, chief of staff for Assemblyman William Colton, told the outlet. “So she didn’t tell them until it was successful.”

Xiu Yan Li, Liu’s mother, told the Daily News that her granddaughter looks like both of her parents.

“She looks like my daughter-in-law,” she said via a translation from Zhuang. “But this part, the eyes, and the forehead, looks like my son. The top of the face looks like my son. The bottom looks like her mother. The head looks exactly like my son. I see my son in her.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

