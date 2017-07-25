Actress Gal Gadot at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Actress Gal Gadot at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison—Getty Images

Wonder Woman will be back on the big screen in time for the 2019 holiday season.

Warner Bros. announced Tuesday that Wonder Woman 2 is officially slated to hit theaters Dec. 13, 2019, a date the studio recently staked out for an undisclosed “WB event film.” The sequel will also be screened in IMAX.

The first Wonder Woman movie, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the title role, opened to strong reviews in June and has raked in more than $389 million at the domestic box office, making it the highest-grossing film of the summer. Making a sequel was a no-brainer, and Warner Bros. confirmed it would do so over the weekend at Comic-Con.

Wonder Woman 2 currently has its release date all to itself, and WB has also scheduled unnamed DC films for Feb. 14, 2020, and June 5, 2020.

