Parents Charged With Murder After Toddler Left in Hot Car Overnight Dies

The parents of a 2-year-old Tennessee boy who died after being left in a hot car overnight were arrested and charged with felony murder Monday.

The young boy was found dead at 2 p.m. on July 14 after one of his parents called 911 saying he was left in a car overnight as temperatures reached as high as 90 degrees, according to USA Today.

A release from the Fourth District of Tennessee Attorney General Jimmy Dunn said that 24-year-old Jade Elizabeth and 26-year-old Anthony Dyllan Phillips were charged with first-degree murder committed in perpetration of aggravated child neglect, first-degree murder committed in perpetration of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse, USA Today reported.

The couple is being held on a $250,000 bond, and court dates have not yet be scheduled. If convicted, the couple could face the death penalty, life in prison without parole or a life sentence with a minimum of 51 years, according to the report.