Politics
Search
Sign In
mental healthGo Ahead, Psychiatrists: Diagnose Donald Trump
Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Off-Camera Briefing At White House
MassachusettsMan Charged With Impregnating 11-Year-Old Suggests She Raped Him in His Sleep
Close up of metal handcuffs
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Video GamesWe Just Learned How Minecraft Can Do 1080p on the Nintendo Switch
Health Care

John McCain Voted to Save the GOP Health Care Bill. Then He Bashed It

Aric Jenkins
4:00 PM ET

John McCain, in his return to the Senate chamber following a brain cancer diagnosis, vowed not to vote for the Republican health care bill in its current form, even as he salvaged the party's drive to repeal Obamacare by voting in favor of opening debate on the legislation.

"I will not vote for this bill as it is today," McCain said before his fellow senators said with direct emphasis on each word. "It’s a shell of a bill right now, we all know that."

The Arizona Republican did in fact vote for what's known as the motion to proceed, allowing it to pass thanks to a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence. But he said that "changes urged by my states' governor will have to be included to earn my support for final passage of any bill."

Throughout his speech, McCain urged lawmakers to come together and make progress on policy rather than engage in partisan squabbles influenced by the "bombastic loudmouths on the radio, television and the internet."

"To hell with them," he said. "They don't want anything done for the public good. Our incapacity is their livelihood. Let's trust each other," adding that the only thing the Senate has accomplished in 2017 is confirming Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME