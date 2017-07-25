Chainsaw-Wielding Man in Switzerland Attacks Employees at Health Insurance Office

This undated images show the alleged attacker who injured several people in Schaffhausen Switzerland on July 24, 2017.

This undated images show the alleged attacker who injured several people in Schaffhausen Switzerland on July 24, 2017. KAPO Schaffhausen—AP Images

(BERLIN) — Police say the suspect in the chainsaw attack at a health insurance company's office in the Swiss city of Schaffhausen has been arrested.

Police in Zurich canton (state), which neighbors Schaffhausen, said on Twitter Tuesday that the man was arrested in the town of Thalwil. They gave no further details and said police in Schaffhausen would hold a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Franz Wrousis, 50, is accused of attacking two employees of the insurer at their office in Schaffhausen's old town on Monday morning. One of them was seriously hurt, though not in a life-threatening condition.

Authorities say that Wrousis, a client of health insurer CSS, targeted the agency, though the motive remains unclear.