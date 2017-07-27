U.S.
Why Tourists Are Blacking Out in Mexico
Mexico, state of Quintana Roo, Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen (aerial view)
Television'From Crazy to Cruel.' Late-Night Hosts React to Transgender Military Ban
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
White HouseAnthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump Is Bringing the U.S. Back to 'Its Roots of Disruption'
White House Communications Team Reshuffled, With Sean Spicer Resignation And Anthony Scaramucci Appointed Director
State Fair Ride Malfunction
Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after the ride malfunctioned, injuring several at the Ohio State Fair on July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.  Jim Woods—AP
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Health Care, Transgender Military Ban and Ohio State Fair Accident

Melissa Chan
8:35 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

'Skinny repeal' of Obamacare sparks outrage

Senate Republicans, unable to garner enough votes to replace the Affordable Care Act, are now trying to gather support for a so-called "skinny repeal" of Barack Obama’s health care law. The "skinny repeal" would remove certain aspects of Obamacare, including the individual mandate. But many lawmakers say it would still threaten health care coverage for millions of people.

Trump announces transgender military ban

President Donald Trump blindsided many Americans, including transgender veterans, when he tweeted that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military due to "tremendous medical costs and disruption." It’s unclear how many transgender people currently serve in the armed forces. A recent study suggests there are hundreds, if not thousands, of transgender military members.

1 dead after ride glitches at Ohio fair

One person died and seven others were injured after a ride at the Ohio State Fair malfunctioned last night. A man on the spinning Fire Ball ride was sent flying into the air and was killed upon slamming into the ground, authorities said.

Also:

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said he's contacting the FBI over a "felony" leak of financial information.

Justin Bieber accidentally hit a photographer with his pickup truck, police said.

Coca-Cola is doing away with Coke Zero and replacing it with a new recipe.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

