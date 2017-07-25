Newsfeed
Alice Cooper performance in Barcelona
Lisa
fashion

All You Need to Resist Adulthood Are These Rainbow Lisa Frank Pajamas

Melissa Locker
3:53 PM ET

If you’ve outgrown the need for a Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper in your life, there’s a new way to show your love of the ’90s unicorn-and-rainbows style icon: Target is selling a collection of Lisa Frank pajamas.

The collection is a technicolor explosion of adorable tigers, cuddly dolphins, and rainbow-haired unicorns. In short, they’re everything you’ve ever dreamed of for pajamas. Plus, according to HelloGiggles, many of the pajama sets are available in plus sizes, so anyone from an XS to a 2X can looking styling in their sleep. (Some sizes are already available on the company site.)

The Lisa Frank pajamas are the perfect thing to wear to the adult slumber party you throw to celebrate any occasion. Wear your unicorn-covered pajamas while re-reading highlights of the Lisa Frank tell-all.

