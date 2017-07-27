As summer starts to wind down, tons of new additions to streaming services are here to help you get over any seasonal lulls.
Marvel's The Defenders premiers on Netflix, while the first five Saw films will be available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, in case you're craving some gore. HBO Now is also getting a slew of newly added films — take the chance to watch some of last year's favorites, such as Jackie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Nocturnal Animals on the streaming platform.
Check out what's coming to streaming services in August below.
Netflix
August 1
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone's Hero
Funny Games
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar — Alias JJ: Season 1
The Addams Family
The Astronaut's Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the God?
Wild Wild West
August 2
Jab We Met
The Founder
August 3
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
August 4
Icarus
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1
August 5
Holes
August 8
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13
August 9
Black Site Delta
August 10
Diary of an Exorcist — Zero
August 11
Atypical: Season 1
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3
Naked
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1
White Gold
August 13
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
August 14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
August 15
Barbeque
Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
August 16
Gold
August 18
Dinotrux: Season 5
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1
I Am Sam
Marvel's The Defenders: Season 1
What Happened to Monday
August 19
Hide and Seek
August 20
Camera Store
August 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged
August 22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast
Sadie's Last Days on Earth
August 23
Feel Rich
August 25
Disjointed: Part 1
Death Note
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5
Once Upon a Time: Season 6
August 29
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face
The Good Place: Season 1
Hulu
August 1
The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All
Ali
Among Friends
Arthur
As Good as it Gets
Bad Boys
Bad News Bears
Bad Company
Benny & Joon
The Big Chill
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
Bloodsport
Box of Moonlight
Center Stage
Center Stage: On Pointe
Charley One-Eye
Charlotte's Web
Clue
Clueless
Coming to America
Criminal Law
Cujo
Dead Gamers
The Dead Zone
Delta Force
Eve's Bayou
Far From Home
Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
Finding Forrester
The Foot Fist Way
Friends and Lovers
The General's Daughter
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Ghost
Hannie Caulder
Harlem Nights
Harsh Times
Hey Arnold! The Movie
High Noon
Higher Learning
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
The Italian Job
Mars Attacks!
Men in Black II
The Mod Squad
New in Town
Once Bitten
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Paycheck
Puppetmaster: Axis Termination
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
Rachel Getting Married
Reds
Sahara
Saving Private Ryan
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Sleepy Hollow
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle
The Swan Princess
Teen Witch
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
Terry Fator: Live in Concert
The Toy
Ulee's Gold
Vanilla Sky
Wayne's World 2
August 2
CMA Fest 2017
Cup of Culture
Valkyrie
August 5
Billy on the Street: Season 5
Hacker
August 6
Mosquito
August 7
You're the Worst: Season 3
August 8
Difficult People: Season 3
Earth Live!
August 9
Tall Men
August 11
We Bare Bears: Season 2
August 15
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 4
Better Things: Season 1
Beneath
Felony
Hamlet
Invasion U.S.A.
It Takes Two
Ladybugs
Love Story
Missing in Action
Missing in Action 2: The Beginning
Narc
Next
The Prince and Me
The Ruins
Sabrina
Universal Soldier
Yours, Mine and Ours
August 16
Regular Show: Season 8
August 17
Marlon
August 18
Mary Kills People: Season 1
Stan Against Evil: Season 1
August 19
My Bloody Valentine
August 20
In Secret
August 21
Air Bound
August 27
Florence Foster Jenkins
August 29
Gimme Shelter
Amazon Prime
August 1
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Among Friends
Bad Boys
Bad Company
Benny & Joon
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
Box of Moonlight
Breakdown
Charley One-Eye
Criminal Law
The Dead Zone
Eve's Bayou
Far from Home
Friends and Lovers
The General's Daughter
Ghost
Hannie Caulder
Harsh Times
High Noon
The Mod Squad
New in Town
Nulee's Gold
Once Bitten
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
Save the Last Dance
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
Terry Fator: Live in Concert
Wayne's World 2
Valkyrie
Ulee's Gold
August 2
August 4
Comrade Detective: Season 1
Lost in Oz: Season 1
Superbad
August 5
The Ticket
August 15
Tumble Leaf: Season 3
August 17
Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe
Undercover: Season 1
August 19
My Bloody Valentine
August 20
In Secret
August 25
The Tick: Season 1
August 27
Florence Foster Jenkins
August 29
Gimme Shelter
Victoria
HBO
August 1
Adaptation
Changing Lanes
Corrina, Corrina
Down with Love
Emelie
Enough
Frost/Nixon
Garfield
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Happy Tears
Love Liza
Martian Child
Max Payne
RocknRolla
Sunshine State
Tango & Cash
The Incredible Hulk
The Ring
The Rocker
The Strangers
Thirteen Conversations About One Thing
Tin Cup
Verde
August 4
Juegos de Familia
August 5
Collateral Beauty
August 6
George Lopez: The Wall — Live from Washington D.C.
August 7
Brillo Box (3¢ Off)
August 9
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
August 11
Pedro Capo: En Letras de Otro
August 12
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
August 14
Rules Don't Apply
August 18
Presos
August 19
Nocturnal Animals
August 26
Jackie
August 27
24/7 Canelo/Golovkin