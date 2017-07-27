As summer starts to wind down, tons of new additions to streaming services are here to help you get over any seasonal lulls.

Marvel's The Defenders premiers on Netflix , while the first five Saw films will be available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, in case you're craving some gore. HBO Now is also getting a slew of newly added films — take the chance to watch some of last year's favorites, such as Jackie , Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Nocturnal Animals on the streaming platform.

Check out what's coming to streaming services in August below.

Netflix

August 1

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium : Season 1

Everyone's Hero

Funny Games

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar — Alias JJ : Season 1

The Addams Family

The Astronaut's Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters : Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor : Season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the God?

Wild Wild West

August 2

Jab We Met

The Founder

August 3

Sing

The Invisible Guardian

August 4

Icarus

Voltron: Legendary Defender : Season 3

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later : Season 1

August 5

Holes

August 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic : Season 7 Episodes 1-13

August 9

Black Site Delta

August 10

Diary of an Exorcist — Zero

August 11

Atypical : Season 1

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh : Season 3

Naked

True and The Rainbow Kingdom : Season 1

White Gold

August 13

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

August 14

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

August 15

Barbeque

Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair : Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

August 16

Gold

August 18

Dinotrux : Season 5

Glitter Force Doki Doki : Season 1

I Am Sam

Marvel's The Defenders : Season 1

What Happened to Monday

August 19

Hide and Seek

August 20

Camera Store

August 21

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah : Season 2

Unacknowledged

August 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast

Sadie's Last Days on Earth

August 23

Feel Rich

August 25

Disjointed: Part 1

Death Note

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge : Season 5

Once Upon a Time : Season 6

August 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face

The Good Place : Season 1

Hulu

August 1

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All

Ali

Among Friends

Arthur

As Good as it Gets

Bad Boys

Bad News Bears

Bad Company

Benny & Joon

The Big Chill

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Bloodsport

Box of Moonlight

Center Stage

Center Stage: On Pointe

Charley One-Eye

Charlotte's Web

Clue

Clueless

Coming to America

Criminal Law

Cujo

Dead Gamers

The Dead Zone

Delta Force

Eve's Bayou

Far From Home

Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

Finding Forrester

The Foot Fist Way

Friends and Lovers

The General's Daughter

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Ghost

Hannie Caulder

Harlem Nights

Harsh Times

Hey Arnold! The Movie

High Noon

Higher Learning

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

The Italian Job

Mars Attacks!

Men in Black II

The Mod Squad

New in Town

Once Bitten

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Paycheck

Puppetmaster: Axis Termination

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper

Rachel Getting Married

Reds

Sahara

Saving Private Ryan

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Sleepy Hollow

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle

The Swan Princess

Teen Witch

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

Terry Fator: Live in Concert

The Toy

Ulee's Gold

Vanilla Sky

Wayne's World 2

August 2

CMA Fest 2017

Cup of Culture

Valkyrie

August 5

Billy on the Street : Season 5

Hacker

August 6

Mosquito

August 7

You're the Worst : Season 3

August 8

Difficult People : Season 3

Earth Live!

August 9

Tall Men

August 11

We Bare Bears : Season 2

August 15

Bachelor in Paradise : Season 4

Better Things : Season 1

Beneath

Felony

Hamlet

Invasion U.S.A.

It Takes Two

Ladybugs

Love Story

Missing in Action

Missing in Action 2: The Beginning

Narc

Next

The Prince and Me

The Ruins

Sabrina

Universal Soldier

Yours, Mine and Ours

August 16

Regular Show : Season 8

August 17

Marlon

August 18

Mary Kills People : Season 1

Stan Against Evil : Season 1

August 19

My Bloody Valentine

August 20

In Secret

August 21

Air Bound

August 27

Florence Foster Jenkins

August 29

Gimme Shelter

Amazon Prime

August 1

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Among Friends

Bad Boys

Bad Company

Benny & Joon

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Box of Moonlight

Breakdown

Charley One-Eye

Criminal Law

The Dead Zone

Eve's Bayou

Far from Home

Friends and Lovers

The General's Daughter

Ghost

Hannie Caulder

Harsh Times

High Noon

The Mod Squad

New in Town

Nulee's Gold

Once Bitten

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper

Save the Last Dance

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

Terry Fator: Live in Concert

Wayne's World 2

Valkyrie

Ulee's Gold

Wayne's World 2

August 2

Valkyrie

August 4

Comrade Detective : Season 1

Lost in Oz : Season 1

Superbad

August 5

The Ticket

August 15

Tumble Leaf : Season 3

August 17

Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe

Undercover : Season 1

August 19

My Bloody Valentine

August 20

In Secret

August 25

The Tick : Season 1

August 27

Florence Foster Jenkins

August 29

Gimme Shelter

Victoria

HBO

August 1

Adaptation

Changing Lanes

Corrina, Corrina

Down with Love

Emelie

Enough

Frost/Nixon

Garfield

Girl with a Pearl Earring

Happy Tears

Love Liza

Martian Child

Max Payne

RocknRolla

Sunshine State

Tango & Cash

The Incredible Hulk

The Ring

The Rocker

The Strangers

Thirteen Conversations About One Thing

Tin Cup

Verde

August 4

Juegos de Familia

August 5

Collateral Beauty

August 6

George Lopez: The Wall — Live from Washington D.C.

August 7

Brillo Box (3¢ Off)

August 9

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

August 11

Pedro Capo: En Letras de Otro

August 12

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

August 14

Rules Don't Apply

August 18

Presos

August 19

Nocturnal Animals

August 26

Jackie

August 27

24/7 Canelo/Golovkin