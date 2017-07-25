Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
politicsThe History Behind President Trump's Speech to the Boy Scouts
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
TelevisionGame of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Reveals Her Big Kiss Was Totally Improvised
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralWatch These Game Show Contestants Struggle to Figure Out the World’s Most Obvious Answer
Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis—Corbis via Getty Images
celebrities

Kristen Stewart Aced a Celebrity Tradition By Casually Crashing the Wedding of Two Brides

Cady Lang
2:21 PM ET

The guest list of two Winnipeg brides got two surprise additions this weekend when Kristen Stewart and wedding date supermodel Stella Maxwell decided to practice the great celebrity tradition of crashing weddings.

According to CBC News, Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings were celebrating tying the knot at Pizzeria Gusto in Winnipeg when the restaurant's owner asked if it was okay for Stewart and Maxwell to join the couple's party for a few drinks. Kirsten said that she didn't know who Stewart was prior to this, while Kayleigh said that they treated the stars just like any other guest at their reception.

"I told Kir, 'Hey, let's just treat them as random guests. Let's just treat them with kindness — southern hospitality. Winnipeg hospitality,'" she said.

It appears that neither of the brides were overwhelmingly starstruck, but were instead focused on the party.

"They looked just like two normal girls," Kirsten said. "They look a little Hollywood, but if we didn't know who they were, I don't know if I would have known. We said 'Hey, you know. Come on and meet your guests and, you know, don't segregate yourselves. Come and party.'"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME