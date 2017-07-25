The Internet Is Obsessed With This Man Who Thought Butternut Squash Was Cubed Cheese

One man's quest for cheese has become the latest internet-anointed viral plight .

The harrowing tale going around Twitter features a displeased customer's valiant fight against clearly labeled butternut squash that he thought was cheddar cheese. Twitter tales are a wildly entertaining but not necessarily accurate grand tradition of the internet.

But according to innocent bystander James Dator who documented the whole ordeal on Twitter, this poor, poor reasonable man was all set to spread out the superior orange chunks — cheddar cheese — for his guests, but then something terrible happened. He realized he accidentally bought butternut squash.

Determined to set things right, he went straight back to the supermarket to exchange the "rabbit food" for the cubed cheddar. It gets crazier from there.

Turn on Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" and read the full account below.

A very confused man is attempting to return his open diced butternut squash because he thought it was a giant box of cubed cheese. - James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

I can't believe this. They're saying he can't because it's open. He's saying it wasn't clearly labeled. - James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

There's a GIANT label that says butternut squash - James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

They've agreed to refund his money. Now he's demanding they honor 2 pounds of cubed cheese for $2.97 as if it was priced like squash - James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

'Sir we don't have 2 pound bags of cubed cheese'



'I have guests waiting!' - James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

He wants them to give him two pounds of block cheese and have the deli counter slice it into cubes for him - James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

Oh god an employee trying to be helpful half heard the conversation and retrieved a whole butternut squash and it's a lot worse now - James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

'I DON'T WANT RABBIT FOOD I JUST NEED SOME GOTDANG CHEESE!!!' - James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

It's like they never say. One man's squash is the internet's gift. The original tweet from Friday that started it all was retweeted 1,172 times and liked 2,889 times by Tuesday.

when i was on vacation 2 years ago i did the same thing pic.twitter.com/gSrJiXQTrY - Will ϟ (@StormWill_) July 25, 2017