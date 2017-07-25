Newsfeed
Kristian Nairn and Isaac Hempstead Wright attend the Game of Thrones autograph signing during Comic-Con International on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California.
butternut squash, chopped in bowl
butternut squash, chopped in bowl Westend61—Getty Images/Westend61
Bizarre

The Internet Is Obsessed With This Man Who Thought Butternut Squash Was Cubed Cheese

Ashley Hoffman
2:50 PM ET

One man's quest for cheese has become the latest internet-anointed viral plight.

The harrowing tale going around Twitter features a displeased customer's valiant fight against clearly labeled butternut squash that he thought was cheddar cheese. Twitter tales are a wildly entertaining but not necessarily accurate grand tradition of the internet.

But according to innocent bystander James Dator who documented the whole ordeal on Twitter, this poor, poor reasonable man was all set to spread out the superior orange chunks — cheddar cheese — for his guests, but then something terrible happened. He realized he accidentally bought butternut squash.

Determined to set things right, he went straight back to the supermarket to exchange the "rabbit food" for the cubed cheddar. It gets crazier from there.

Turn on Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" and read the full account below.

It's like they never say. One man's squash is the internet's gift. The original tweet from Friday that started it all was retweeted 1,172 times and liked 2,889 times by Tuesday.

Follow TIME