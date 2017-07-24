Watch Sean Spicer Channel His Inner Disco Star in This 'I Will Survive' Farewell Song

Sean Spicer’s days as White House press secretary may be over, but his pop culture legacy lives on.

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show , Jimmy Fallon paid tribute to the once-embattled spokesman by splicing clips of his daily briefings together to form a rousing rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s disco anthem “I Will Survive.”

It was a tongue-in-cheek but somehow fitting song for Spicer, who resigned from the Trump administration last week after the president appointed Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director. Watch Spicer’s musical stylings below.

The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Sean Spicer may be gone, but he will survive. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/RyImn0qrMT - Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) July 24, 2017

This article originally appeared on EW.com