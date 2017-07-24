Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Pennsylvania2 Men Climbed a 382-Foot Bridge and Got Stuck Overnight
APN Camden Waterfront
GadgetsThis New Android Phone Has an Unbreakable Screen and Two Cameras
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fishing'Fish of a Lifetime.' New Jersey Crew Catches Record-Breaking 900 Pound Shark
Record Sized Shark
Late Night Television

Watch Sean Spicer Channel His Inner Disco Star in This 'I Will Survive' Farewell Song

Oliver Gettell / Entertainment Weekly
11:04 AM ET

Sean Spicer’s days as White House press secretary may be over, but his pop culture legacy lives on.

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon paid tribute to the once-embattled spokesman by splicing clips of his daily briefings together to form a rousing rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s disco anthem “I Will Survive.”

It was a tongue-in-cheek but somehow fitting song for Spicer, who resigned from the Trump administration last week after the president appointed Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director. Watch Spicer’s musical stylings below.

The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME