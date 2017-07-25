Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Pennsylvania2 Men Climbed a 382-Foot Bridge and Got Stuck Overnight
APN Camden Waterfront
GadgetsThis New Android Phone Has an Unbreakable Screen and Two Cameras
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fishing'Fish of a Lifetime.' New Jersey Crew Catches Record-Breaking 900 Pound Shark
Record Sized Shark
celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Says These Five Words Got Donald Trump to Block Her on Twitter

Megan McCluskey
10:56 AM ET

Chrissy Teigen has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump far longer than he has been POTUS, with some of her earliest tweets trolling him dating back to 2011. However, the model revealed Tuesday that it wasn't until she tweeted the words, "lol no one likes you," at Trump on Sunday that he finally decided to block her on Twitter.

"After 9 years of hating Donald J. Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw," she captioned a screenshot showing off her new blocked status.

Teigen has also spoken about her longtime dislike for the current POTUS in recent interviews. "I've actually been a big Donald Trump hater for a long time. If you go back, I've been trolling him for about five to seven years now. I've been doing this forever and I take pride in that," she told USA Today in February. "I can't believe somebody could actually do this all day, every day, and still be president. It's insane. I think he's the f—ing most vile person on this planet and if I mysteriously go missing in the next four years then that's what happened."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME