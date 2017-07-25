Charlie Gard's Parents Want to Bring Baby Home to Die

Chris Gard and Connie Yates, the parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard, speak to the media following their decision to end their legal challenge to take him to the U.S for experimental treatment, at The Royal Courts of Justice on July 24, 2017 in London, England.

(LONDON) — A lawyer for the parents of baby Charlie Gard has told a judge their last wish is to take their critically ill son home to die.

Grant Armstrong said Chris Gard and Connie Yates have held discussions with Great Ormond Street Hospital about sending Charlie home, but that there were obstacles.

Yates was in court for the hearing before judge Nicholas Francis.

On Monday the couple abandoned their months-long battle to take Charlie to the United States for experimental treatment.

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease, and cannot breathe unassisted. His parents accept that his condition has deteriorated to the point where the experimental treatment would not work.