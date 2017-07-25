World
Search
Sign In
AgingAdd an Extra 7 Years to Your Life by Doing These 3 Things
Birthday cake with candles and sparklers.
healthHow the Public Learned About the Infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study
In this 1950's photo released by the National Archives, a nurse writes on a vial of blood taken from a participant in a syphilis study in Tuskegee, Ala.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WorldSen. Marco Rubio: An Open Letter to Liu Xia, Widow of Liu Xiaobo
Liu Xia
Parents Of Charlie Gard End Their Legal Fight Over Son's Treatment
Chris Gard and Connie Yates, the parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard, speak to the media following their decision to end their legal challenge to take him to the U.S for experimental treatment, at The Royal Courts of Justice on July 24, 2017 in London, England.  Carl Court—Getty Images
United Kingdom

Charlie Gard's Parents Want to Bring Baby Home to Die

Associated Press
9:44 AM ET

(LONDON) — A lawyer for the parents of baby Charlie Gard has told a judge their last wish is to take their critically ill son home to die.

Grant Armstrong said Chris Gard and Connie Yates have held discussions with Great Ormond Street Hospital about sending Charlie home, but that there were obstacles.

Yates was in court for the hearing before judge Nicholas Francis.

On Monday the couple abandoned their months-long battle to take Charlie to the United States for experimental treatment.

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease, and cannot breathe unassisted. His parents accept that his condition has deteriorated to the point where the experimental treatment would not work.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME