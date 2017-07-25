Newsfeed
Late Night Television

Late Night Had a Field Day Mocking Anthony 'The Mooch' Scaramucci

Nick Romano / Entertainment Weekly
10:51 AM ET

With Sean Spicer out as White House Press Secretary and Anthony Scaramucci ushered in as the new communications director, late-night TV hosts have new material. Stephen Colbert of The Late Show, Seth Meyers of Late Night, and Trevor Noah on The Daily Show sized up the latest addition to the Trump administration, and he already has a nickname: “The Mooch.”

Once Colbert got over the “Bohemian Rhapsody” joke (“Scaramouche, Scaramouche, Can you do the fandango?”), he said, “I think this is not a good sign for the Trump administration when six months in they’re already running out of story lines so they’re adding crazy new characters,” Colbert said of Scaramucci, looking like a “lawyer whose ad is above the urinal.” He further mocked, “Scaramucci is like adding Scrappy-Doo or Chachi to Happy Days.”

Colbert, debuting his Scaramucci mobster impersonation, referred to reports of White House staffers calling the communications director “a joke” and “a Trump-world hanger-on who isn’t qualified for the job.” Colbert said, “Wait, have you seen the Trump administration? Those are the qualifications for a job. We’ve got his resumé right here. Anthony Scaramucci, special skills: Being a joke, Trump hanging-on, and whacking stoolies.”

Ultimately, he thinks Scaramucci will “fit in with the Trump administration just fine,” after screening a clip of Scaramucci telling Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee to keep using makeup.

Meyers described the entrance of Scaramucci, an “experienced schmoozer,” as, “The Mooch gave us a smooch after Spicey screwed the pooch.”

“He’s a human pinky ring,” Meyers mocked. “He is the human embodiment of a double-parked BMW. He looks like the guy who leaves a doo-wop group over creative differences. He looks like the only magician you could get on short notice. I could go on and on… you know what, let’s! He definitely calls waitresses, ‘Sweetheart.’ His yearbook quote was, ‘Don’t worry about it!’”

Noah, too, was sure to point out “The Mooch Smooch.” “It also seems like an overly familiar way to treat the press, but it was better than his original goodbye which was just making out with each of them individually.”

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Follow TIME