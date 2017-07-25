Politics
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Gives Press Conference Amid Russia Investigation and Sessions Criticism

Jennifer Calfas
1:43 PM ET

President Donald Trump will give a joint press conference with the Lebanese Prime Minister on Tuesday amid a busy week in Washington for the Russia investigation and health care.

Trump will meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the White House this afternoon to discuss issues ranging from the fight against terrorism to the economy to the refugee crisis, according to the White House. The two will give a joint press conference that is expected to start at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning on the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act; the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the president, enters his second day of closed-door meetings with investigators; and his recent criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions subjects — and others.

The Senate is expected to vote on a procedural motion for the GOP health care bill. Arizona Sen. John McCain will return to the Capitol a week after being diagnosed with brain cancer in time for the vote.

Kushner will also return to the Capitol to continue private meetings with congressional investigators on possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election. On Monday, Kushner denied any collusion with Russia.

Trump will also have the chance to address his ongoing public criticism of the Attorney General, who Trump claims has not been tough enough on investigations into alleged crimes by Hillary Clinton. On Monday, when a reporter asked Trump if Sessions should resign, he smirked and rolled his eyes.

The joint press conference is expected to begin at 3:00 p.m. EDT. Watch the event live in the video above.

