Politics
Search
Sign In
California'She Killed Her Own Sister.' Father Speaks Out After 18-Year-Old Daughter Livestreamed Car Crash
Fatal Crash Instagram Live
TransportationLyft Is Now Experimenting With 'Taco Mode'
Taco Bell And Pizza Hut Restaurants Ahead Of Yum! Brands Earnings Figures
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressGOP Sets Senate Health Care Vote Buoyed by John McCain's Return to D.C.
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump Hosts an Opioid and Drug Abuse Listening Session
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during an opioid and drug abuse listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.  Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
White House

President Trump Tweets Attorney General Jeff Sessions Is ‘Very Weak’ on Hillary Clinton

Jennifer Calfas
7:58 AM ET

President Donald Trump doubled down on his public criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions early Tuesday morning for taking "a very weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes.”

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC leaks) & Intel leakers!" Trump tweeted shortly after 6 a.m.

Trump claimed Ukraine tried to "sabotage" his campaign, "quietly working to boost Clinton," in another tweet on Tuesday. "So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity," Trump tweeted. He included the Twitter handle for Fox News host Sean Hannity, one of Trump's most vocal supporters, who often points to alleged scandals involving Hillary Clinton on his show.

Trump also tweeted that acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who would be responsible for continuing any of the investigation into Clinton and who took over the position after Trump's sudden decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, would do so with bias because of his connection to the Clintons. Trump suggested Clinton herself donated money to the 2015 Va. state senate campaign of McCabe's wife, Jill McCabe. However, it was a political group associated with Va. Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime friend of the Clintons, that donated almost $500,000 to the campaign, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump publicly condemned Sessions in an interview with the New York Times last week for recusing himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. In the interview, Trump said he would not have chosen Sessions for the top position in the Justice Department if he had known Sessions would recuse himself.

Trump continued his criticism on Monday when he called Sessions "beleaguered" in a tweet that questioned why the attorney general was not investigating alleged "crimes" committed by Clinton. Trump also rolled his eyes and smirked when a reporter asked if Sessions should resign.

A spokesperson from the Justice Department has not responded to a request for comment. Last week, Sessions said he would not resign and continue his role "as long as that is appropriate."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME