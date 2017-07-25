How School Lunches Can Boost the Local Economy

1. Here’s how schools can help boost the local food economy.
By Maggie Tauranac at EcoCentric
2. Privatizing our military again would be a mistake.
By Jon D. Michaels in the Los Angeles Times
3. Is it time to get rid of algebra?
By Kayla Lattimore and Julie Depenbrock at KQED’s Mindshift
4. Algae could be the next great alternative fuel — and now it can be produced much faster.
By Tina Hilding at the Voiland College of Engineering at Washington State University
5. In the future, military robots will take more inspiration from nature than from “The Terminator.”
By Gregory C. Allen at War on the Rocks
