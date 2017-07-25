Ideas
Senator Dick Durbin Tours New Healthy Lunch In Schools Program
CHICAGO - MARCH 20: Students at Nettelhorst Elementary School, on lunch, dig into a salad bar in the school's lunchroom March 20, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) stopped by the school to visit the new lunch program called, "Cool Foods," as part of the Healthy Schools Campaign. Nettelhorst is one of three Chicago public schools participating in the new lunch program offering salad bars. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Tim Boyle—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

How School Lunches Can Boost the Local Economy

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s how schools can help boost the local food economy.

By Maggie Tauranac at EcoCentric

2. Privatizing our military again would be a mistake.

By Jon D. Michaels in the Los Angeles Times

3. Is it time to get rid of algebra?

By Kayla Lattimore and Julie Depenbrock at KQED’s Mindshift

4. Algae could be the next great alternative fuel — and now it can be produced much faster.

By Tina Hilding at the Voiland College of Engineering at Washington State University

5. In the future, military robots will take more inspiration from nature than from “The Terminator.”

By Gregory C. Allen at War on the Rocks

