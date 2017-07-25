Politics
Congress

John McCain Will Return to the Senate on Tuesday

Kevin Lui
Jul 24, 2017

Sen. John McCain will return to work in Washington on Tuesday, a week after being diagnosed with brain cancer following a surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.

"Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," read a statement released Monday by his office.

The Republican senator from Arizona also tweeted about his return late Monday. Following his diagnosis, McCain signaled that he wouldn't be away from Congress for long, tweeting on Thursday that "unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!"

McCain's cancer diagnosis was announced Wednesday, when his office said that doctors operating on the blood clot had discovered a brain tumor known as glioblastoma. Messages of support for the longtime senator immediately poured in following the news.

His return coincides with an expected vote on a procedural motion involving the GOP's push to repeal and replace Obamacare. In the wake of McCain's surgery on July 14, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on the proposed healthcare bill.

