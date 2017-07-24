Politics
Search
Sign In
Television5 Crucial Game of Thrones Callbacks You May Have Missed
Aiden Gillen and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones
TexasTruck Driver Accused of Smuggling Immigrants Could Face the Death Penalty
James Mathew Bradley Jr.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GadgetsA 'Smart Headset' War Between Microsoft and Google Could Revolutionize the Workplace
Microsoft Holds Its Annual Build Conference
President Donald Trump presents a demonstration of a pharmaceutical glass packaging initiative, in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump looks at the press during a demonstration of a pharmaceutical glass packaging initiative on July, 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.   Bill O'Leary—The Washington Post/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Says Obamacare Has 'Wreaked Havoc' on Americans

Maya Rhodan
5:06 PM ET

One day before the Senate votes whether to begin debate on repealing the Affordable Care Act, President Trump called the 2010 law "death" and a "nightmare" that has wreaked havoc on the lives of Americans.

Speaking from the Blue Room in the White House Monday, Trump argued that Republicans who fail to support the motion to proceed on repealing the health care law will be supporting the existing law in essence.

"The question for every Senator, Democrat or Republican, is whether they will side with Obamacare's architects, which have been so destructive to our country, or with its forgotten victims," he said. "Any Senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare."

Trump seemed to have an endless supply of insults for the Affordable Care Act and the promise of reforming the healthcare system, which he called a "big, fat, ugly lie." He labeled Democrats "obstructionists" for not supporting legislation to overturn the Affordable Care Act, though Republicans have the majority in both chambers and need just 50 votes to pass the bill.

The Senate is poised to vote on repeal and replace legislation this week, though it is not exactly clear which version of the bill will be up for a vote. The Senate effort is facing an uphill battle regardless, given some Republicans feelings on the bill who are wary about some of the bills' proposals.

President Trump, however, intensified the pressure he has been adding to the healthcare debate via Twitter during his fiery speech on Monday afternoon. "The American people have waited long enough. There has been enough talk and no action. Now is the time for action," he said. "Obamacare has broken our healthcare system. It's broken. It's gone."

President Trump issued a warning to Republicans on Twitter on Sunday, saying the "repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand" if the GOP does not repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME