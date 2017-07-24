President Trump Says Obamacare Has 'Wreaked Havoc' on Americans

President Donald Trump looks at the press during a demonstration of a pharmaceutical glass packaging initiative on July, 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump looks at the press during a demonstration of a pharmaceutical glass packaging initiative on July, 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Bill O'Leary—The Washington Post/Getty Images

One day before the Senate votes whether to begin debate on repealing the Affordable Care Act, President Trump called the 2010 law "death" and a "nightmare" that has wreaked havoc on the lives of Americans.

Speaking from the Blue Room in the White House Monday, Trump argued that Republicans who fail to support the motion to proceed on repealing the health care law will be supporting the existing law in essence.

"The question for every Senator, Democrat or Republican, is whether they will side with Obamacare's architects, which have been so destructive to our country, or with its forgotten victims," he said. "Any Senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare."

Trump seemed to have an endless supply of insults for the Affordable Care Act and the promise of reforming the healthcare system, which he called a "big, fat, ugly lie." He labeled Democrats "obstructionists" for not supporting legislation to overturn the Affordable Care Act, though Republicans have the majority in both chambers and need just 50 votes to pass the bill.

The Senate is poised to vote on repeal and replace legislation this week, though it is not exactly clear which version of the bill will be up for a vote. The Senate effort is facing an uphill battle regardless, given some Republicans feelings on the bill who are wary about some of the bills' proposals.

President Trump, however, intensified the pressure he has been adding to the healthcare debate via Twitter during his fiery speech on Monday afternoon. "The American people have waited long enough. There has been enough talk and no action. Now is the time for action," he said. "Obamacare has broken our healthcare system. It's broken. It's gone."

President Trump issued a warning to Republicans on Twitter on Sunday, saying the "repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand" if the GOP does not repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

If Republicans don't Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017